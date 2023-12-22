What's open and closed on Christmas Eve in Toronto 2023

What's open and closed on Christmas Eve in Toronto for 2023 can be a difficult question to navigate. Is it a normal day? Is it a holiday? Lucky for you, the guess work has been taken out.

Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Eve in Toronto.

General

Open

Banks

Government offices

Mail delivery

TTC and GO Transit

Pharmacies

Food & Drink

Open

Most major grocery stores will be open but may have reduced hours. Call ahead to confirm.

LCBO locations will close early at 6 p.m.

The Beer Store locations will close early at 6 p.m., with select locations closing at 5 p.m.

Indie Bottle Shops

Select restaurants will be open. Call ahead to confirm.

Malls and Attractions

Open