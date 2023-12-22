What's open and closed on Christmas Eve in Toronto 2023

What's open and closed on Christmas Eve in Toronto for 2023 can be a difficult question to navigate. Is it a normal day? Is it a holiday? Lucky for you, the guess work has been taken out.
Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Eve in Toronto.
General
Open
- Banks
- Government offices
- Mail delivery
- TTC and GO Transit
- Pharmacies
Food & Drink
Open
- Most major grocery stores will be open but may have reduced hours. Call ahead to confirm.
- LCBO locations will close early at 6 p.m.
- The Beer Store locations will close early at 6 p.m., with select locations closing at 5 p.m.
- Indie Bottle Shops
- Select restaurants will be open. Call ahead to confirm.
Malls and Attractions
Open
- The Distillery Winter Village will be open until 5 p.m.
- Most retailers will be open but may have reduced hours. Call ahead to confirm.
- Skating rinks
- Movie theatres
- Museums
- Attractions like the Toronto Zoo, CN Tower and Ripley's Aquarium of Canada will all be open.
- Most malls will be open but closing early