These are the LCBO hours for Christmas Eve in Toronto 2023

LCBO locations will be open in Toronto on Christmas Eve 2023, but will operate on reduced hours.

While most LCBO locations in the city are open until at least 9 p.m. during the week, they will all be closing their doors early on Dec. 24.

All LCBO locations in Toronto will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve this year, and the same will be true on New Year's eve.

All LCBO locations will be closed Christmas Day, so Christmas Eve will be your last chance to stock up for the big day.

Beer Store locations will also close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, with select locations shutting down at 5 p.m., and will also be closed on Christmas Day.