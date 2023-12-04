City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
oshawa kangaroo

Missing kangaroo near Toronto captured by police after three days on the loose

A missing kangaroo that escaped during a pit stop at a zoo near Toronto has officially been located and captured safely after three days on the loose. 

On Friday, local post pet group Team Chelsea posted a video that showed the marsupial hopping along Winchester Road, heading west from Harmony Road in Oshawa. 

Over the weekend, multiple residents in the area continued to spot the kangaroo, but were encouraged by local police to avoid approaching the animal and to contact Team Chelsea instead.

However, it looks like at least one man decided to take matters into his own hands, and was filmed trying to chase down the animal in Oshawa. 

After three days of search, members from the Durham Regional Police Central East Division reportedly spotted the missing kangaroo at approximately 3 a.m. on Monday morning. 

Officers were able to communicate with the kangaroo's handlers, and successfully apprehended it at approximately 6 a.m. near Winchester Road in Oshawa, in the same area it was spotted on Friday.

The animal will be assessed by zoo staff, although it luckily appears uninjured at this time. 

According to a spokesperson from the Oshawa Zoo who spoke with CP24, the kangaroo was one of two that were in the process of being transferred to a zoo in Quebec.

The animal was supposed to spend just one night at the zoo on Thursday,  and in the midst of being transferred, it "jumped over" the handlers' heads as they were attempting to move it from the transport truck.

Lead photo by

@6ixbuzzTV
