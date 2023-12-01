City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 39 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
kangaroo oshawa

Kangaroo spotted on the loose on a road near Toronto

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 39 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Several videos showing a kangaroo hopping alongside a roadway near Toronto on Friday morning have surfaced online, and officials are still having a difficult time locating the animal. 

In a video posted to Facebook by local lost pet group Team Chelsea, the kangaroo can be seen hopping along Winchester Road, heading west from Harmony Road in Oshawa. 

According to the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), the sighting was first reported at approximately 7:40 a.m., although responding officers were not able to locate the marsupial and subsequently cleared the scene. 

So far, the Toronto Zoo and the Jungle Cat World Wildlife Park in Orono, Ontario have both confirmed that all of their kangaroos are currently accounted for. The Oshawa Zoo has not confirmed the status of their kangaroos at the time of publication. 

Since the video was posted, dozens of sightings have been reported on social media, with people expressing concern for the lost animal. 

Police say anyone who locates the kangaroo should not approach it, and should contact Team Chelsea at 905-666-4676 instead. 

Lead photo by

Team Chelsea
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

TD Bank to axe around 3k employees from its global workforce

Kangaroo spotted on the loose on a road near Toronto

Online map charts Toronto neighbourhoods by stereotypes

Canada just got an otherworldly $50 coin that glows in the dark

Shocking video shows man punch woman repeatedly at Brampton mall

12 Days of Giveaways Day 1: Luxurious mountain escape in Banff National Park

TTC service has gotten so bad on one line that operators are telling passengers to walk

Ticket fees increasing by a whopping 150% for parking illegally in Toronto