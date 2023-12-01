Kangaroo spotted on the loose on a road near Toronto

Several videos showing a kangaroo hopping alongside a roadway near Toronto on Friday morning have surfaced online, and officials are still having a difficult time locating the animal.

In a video posted to Facebook by local lost pet group Team Chelsea, the kangaroo can be seen hopping along Winchester Road, heading west from Harmony Road in Oshawa.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), the sighting was first reported at approximately 7:40 a.m., although responding officers were not able to locate the marsupial and subsequently cleared the scene.

So far, the Toronto Zoo and the Jungle Cat World Wildlife Park in Orono, Ontario have both confirmed that all of their kangaroos are currently accounted for. The Oshawa Zoo has not confirmed the status of their kangaroos at the time of publication.

Since the video was posted, dozens of sightings have been reported on social media, with people expressing concern for the lost animal.

Police say anyone who locates the kangaroo should not approach it, and should contact Team Chelsea at 905-666-4676 instead.