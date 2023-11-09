Toronto cop car engages in dangerous showdown with motorcycle stunt driver

A video circulating on social media since Wednesday shows a dangerous face-off between the drivers of a Toronto police SUV and a motorcycle/dirt bike, one that could have easily ended in tragedy.

Police were recorded in pursuit of a motorcycle driver, who appeared unfazed by the attempted traffic stop, and continued down the road pulling a defiant wheelie.

The driver of the police vehicle then cuts off the showboating motorcyclist, appearing to force them to the side of the road before the video ends.

Reactions to the video have been somewhat polarizing, pitting commenters against one another over which party would have been accountable had the cop's cut-off move resulted in injury or death.

"Police officer didn't really put anyone in danger besides the guy who was already putting himself in danger," said one commenter, arguing that the "cop was in the right this time."

Another commenter argued, "If that cop even touched that bike he would be sued to the max!"

Several other social media comments jokingly assume that this incident happened in Brampton based on that city's reputation for alarming antics on the roads.

blogTO reached out to the Toronto Police Service on Thursday morning seeking comment on the video. The inquiry was forwarded to the force's Traffic Services department, however, there has been no statement on the incident as of writing.