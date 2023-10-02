Video shows two Brampton drivers somehow crash into each other in empty parking lot

A video of a collision between two drivers in Brampton is racking up views — and laughs — thanks to the utter lack of situational awareness it took on the part of all involved to make it happen.

The clip, shared to TikTok over the weekend before being reposted all over Toronto social media, shows two motorists leaving a deserted parking lot at the same time and somehow backing right into one another despite having all of the room in the world and little else to focus on.

It isn't hard to imagine a circus theme song playing over the footage, which comes from the dashcam of one of only two additional cars parked in the vicinity, perfectly located to film the hilarious encounter between the minivan and sedan.

"Lot is empty and they still managed to do this," the original poster wrote with the video, which was shot in the lot of a plaza at Highway 50 and Castle Oaks Crossing in East Brampton.

It was been viewed more than 40k times on that account alone in just two days, with quips like "Only in Brampton!" and "Brampton Drivers are too much!" among the hundreds of comments.

Some are also drawing the obvious comparison between the clip of the slow-moving vehicles comically bumping one another and the episode of Bob's Burgers in which the eponymous cartoon Bob is teaching his daughter to drive.

"Wow, look at how big and empty this parking lot is," he says, sure that there is no way the teen could get into an accident as he hands over the keys. Of course, moving at the pace of a snail, she ends up smashing into the only other vehicle in the lot.

If only the show's creators could see how perfectly real life Brampton re-enacted their comedic scenario without even realizing it.