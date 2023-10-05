Video of police taking down person who stole their bike has people worrying about Toronto

It could be the cost of living and housing crisis, the lack of mental health care (or any healthcare), the side effects of months of lockdown, or the compounded weight of a number of pressing issues in Toronto, but people in the city do not seem okay lately — like, even less okay than usual.

Sure, we may have always been home to some very bizarre happenings, but videos of people smoking crack on the TTC, running each other down with their cars, or playing with fire extinguishers half-naked on subway tracks feel like they are emerging more often.

#Canada's bonkers rent prices are now the main driver of our skyrocketing cost of living 📈 https://t.co/L9cnv1aGKq — Daily Hive Toronto (@DailyHiveTO) September 25, 2023

The latest among these is a clip showing a wild police takedown; not of a violent offender, but of a woman who stole an officer's bike and seemed far too confident that it was her own considering the fact that, well, it said "Toronto Police" on it.

"It's mine, it's my bike!" the woman exclaims to witnesses who are wondering what she is doing with the vehicle.

"It says police on it," one bystander can be heard saying in the background, to which the woman replies "Yeah, we wrote it! I wrote it just to be fun!"

Moments after the perpetrator wonders aloud why anyone cares about the theft — using two-wheeler's water bottle holder as her own all the while — the footage cuts to her being taken down by a group of cops on the sidewalk, which she seems somehow very confused about.

Toronto's crank is second to none. — STOCKFEEDER (@Stockfeeder_) October 4, 2023

While the clip is quite calm, all things considered, it has many people fearing the worst for a city they perceive to be crumbling in front of their eyes.

People from here are expressing worry about the mental wellness of those around them, while outsiders are wondering if everyone here is on drugs.

"Toronto is a sh*t hole," one person commented bluntly, while another chimed in, "Toronto is a joke. You could never pay me to live there. So glad I moved away."

Given that it was just a couple of days ago that Toronto's paramedic union warned that the city had no ambulances available to respond to emergencies, and a few days before that we were deemed as having one of the most overvalued housing markets in the world, some would argue that these T.O.-haters have a point.