Paramedics raise alarm claiming Toronto doesn't have enough ambulances

A union representing Toronto paramedics recently issued a "code red" alert, claiming that there are not enough ambulances in the city to respond to emergency calls.

"Yesterday, Toronto Paramedics Services requested emergency aid from more well-prepared and staffed bordering municipalities," reads the alert issued by TCEU Local 416.

According to the union's website, Toronto Paramedic Services faced code red a staggering 1,139 times in 2021, and there's been a 26 per cent increase in occupational stress injuries among the city's paramedics over the year.

"If the Toronto City Council doesn't invest in paramedicine and commit to delivering better care, there will continue to be less paramedics available, leading to longer ambulance wait times and in many cases, reach status 'code red' when there are no ambulances available to respond to a 911 call," the union wrote.

While Toronto Paramedic Services did acknowledge that it experienced "higher than normal" emergency call volumes on Monday, it did not confirm or deny the union's claim in a statement to CP24.

"As with other paramedic services across Ontario and Canada, we do run into situations when ambulance availability is low," a spokesperson told CP24.

"During busier periods like yesterday, paramedics are routinely diverted from lower priority calls to higher priority calls. Higher priority calls will always be responded to first."