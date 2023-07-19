Wild video shows the moment driver runs down and strikes cyclist in Toronto

A terrifying clip posted to social media on Wednesday shows a driver running over a cyclist on Yonge Street in North York, and some are suggesting it may have been intentional.

The dashcam video, recorded just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, shows the driver of a light-coloured four-door sedan travelling northbound on Yonge Street at Ranleigh Avenue, just north of Lawrence.

The driver approached a cyclist travelling northbound in the same lane from the rear and then appeared to run over the bike and rider.

The clip has only been live on Twitter for a few minutes as of writing, but it has already garnered several responses alleging that the incident may have been an intentional attempt to cause harm.

WTF? Hope you got the license plate of that vehicle. Looked like the motorist didn't spend enough time with the injured cyclist to collect the necessary contact information which should have been treated the same as fleeing the scene. 😡 — Rob Z (@rzaichkowski@mas.to) (@RZaichkowski) July 19, 2023

It would be difficult to prove intent, but one reply makes a case that the driver could perhaps even face attempted murder charges.

However, the driver exited the vehicle and appeared to check on the injured rider after the collision and remained at the scene following the incident.

Driver didn’t apply brakes until significantly after starting to drag the person on the bike. This should be an attempted murder charge, vehicle seizure and permanent loss of license. But he’ll probably get a $150 fine if that. — Sherback (@ShabbatSlalom) July 19, 2023

One comment points out how dashcam recordings have changed the game for collision reporting, and how it may be used to the benefit of the struck cyclist.

Driver thought no one was filming him. He was going to stretch the truth without this video. Unfortunately we need cameras — DrunkRushFans (@DrunkRushFans) July 19, 2023

The incident comes amid a particularly tense period of conflict between cyclists and motorists. Yonge Street itself has been a battleground in this cyclist vs motorist war of words, and new cycling lanes on the major artery even became an election issue in the recent mayoral by-election.

Personal injury lawyer and cycling rights advocate David Shellnutt is particularly incensed over this latest display of disregard for the safety of cyclists in Toronto, and calls this incident an intentional violent attack.

"Yesterday and today, we heard numerous accounts of TPS officers across the City ticketing cyclist for minor infractions," he tells blogTO.

"The cycling community is dismayed at what we see as a huge waste of resources. A misguided attempt to address road safety. We know where the true problem lies, and it's on 4 wheels."

"This is the road violence that cyclists deal with every single day in cities like Toronto. Every day," fumes Shellnutt.

"It's why our community raises clenched fists in frustration when we're targeted by police at the same time motorists daily run rampage across the City putting all vulnerable road users at risk."

He says the problem is rooted in "anti-cyclist attitudes amongst elected officials and our own police [who] fuel this rage and openly acquiesce to it. They are complicit in its proliferation and responsible for the resulting injuries."

Shellnutt closes by saying that "We need a societal shift in thinking and laws that immediately revoke someone's ability to drive when they are caught doing such horrific acts as what this driver has perpetrated here."