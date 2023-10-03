Travel app GO Train riders told to use during CN outage mess crashes amid flood of demand

The travel tool that GO Transit has instructed commuters to use amid a network-wide system failure affecting CN rail corridors has suddenly crashed due to a surge of rush hour demand.

Riders in and around Toronto were advised to consider alternative travel options after all GO and UP Express trains in the area halted at their nearest station shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday due to the widespread signal issue, which is still ongoing.

GO social media accounts directed the public to Triplinx, a trip planning app for the GTHA, to try and find a different route home — but, many online are saying that the app is down, presumably unable to handle the sudden volume of users.

Trip Planner can’t handle the volume! There are no other options! — Elizabeth (@districtonerep) October 3, 2023

Some of those who usually take the Lakeshore East and West, Kitchener, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Milton or UP trains are currently stuck on the vehicles as Metrolinx and CN crews work to remedy the glitch, while others have opted for GO Buses to get to their destinatons — buses that are predictably jammed as the snafu drags on for hours.

Some are livid at the prospect of having to pay a second fare to get home, while others waiting out the delay on a train are demanding reimbursement for the fact that their day has been so disrupted.

"Most of us have already paid for the service that you aren't providing," one transitgoer said in response to a post from the Lakeshore East Train X account that said there would be updates "when more information became available."

https://t.co/LpQBo2ng1K has failed - it no longer provides directions of any kind. Apparently Queen St and University Ave is not a real place and Long Branch Loop has disappeared into the ether... — El Morboso 👏💩💣🥍 (@El_Meathead) October 3, 2023

According to GO Transit's most recent service update, as of around 4:30 p.m., trains are slowly getting back in motion.

"Our top priority is getting people home from Union Station, which is very busy tonight. We are beginning to run outbound trains from Union Station about every 30 minutes," the team states.

Service into Union Station, meanwhile, is due to be less frequent into the evening, with a train about 30-60 minutes.

The TTC is helping by increasing frequency Lines 1 and 2, as well as on the 509, 510 and 501L streetcar routes. Extra buses are also being sent to Kipling, Kennedy, Dundas West and other key stations.

Unfortunately it appears Triplinx was not sized to handle the volume it's getting. It claims "This location does not exist anymore" for both my starting and ending address. I'm fairly certain the building I'm sitting in still exists. — Graeme (@gtshiomi) October 3, 2023

"As we work with our rail partner on this issue and restore full service, there will be continued cancellations and potentially delays this evening," the latest statement from GO continues.

"Trains are expected to be very busy, so please continue to explore alternative ways to get to your destination this evening — or consider travelling later this evening when trains and buses are expected to be less busy."