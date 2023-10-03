CN network outage halts GO trains all around Toronto ahead of rush hour

GO train service in and around Toronto has been abruptly paused Tuesday afternoon due to a network-wide system failure affecting CN rail corridors in the area, which is set to impact thousands of commuters as we head into evening rush hour.

Metrolinx alerted customers of the interruption shortly before 2 p.m., noting that trains have stopped to wait at their nearest station while crews work to fix the issue.

There is a CN network wide system failure that is affecting all rail corridors. Trains are holding at their nearest stations. Our teams are working with CN to resolve the issue quickly and safely. We will provide an update when more information becomes available. — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) October 3, 2023

"We will provide an update when more information becomes available," the transit agency — which owns and manages some of its lines, but still relies on CN infrastructure — wrote.

"At this time, we are recommending our customers to consider taking alternative travel options."

Along with GO service, UP Express operations between Union, Dundas West Station, Weston Station and the airport have also been suspended, which is sure to throw a wrench in the travel plans of more than just those heading home from work today.

According to posts on X, the snarl stems from a signal issue. Some passengers are already complaining of being stuck on static trains while others are wondering whether (and when) buses will be dispatched to supplement service.

All lines are affected, including Lakeshore East and West, Kitchener, Stouffville, Richmond Hill and Milton.

Thankfully, the TTC is ramping up subway, streetcar and bus service on select routes to help ease the inevitable congestion.

To assist with @GOtransit delays, the #TTC is adding service on Line 1 (+10 trains), Line 2 (+5 trains), 509, 510 and 501L.

As well we're staging extra buses at key stations like Kipling, Kennedy, Dundas W. We're also deploying station staff at key locations to assist. — TTC Media Relations 📰🚌🚋🚈 (@TTCNewsroom) October 3, 2023

With no estimate yet for when things should be resolved