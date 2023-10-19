Toronto's most spectacular sunset of the year is about to happen

Photographers will flood the centre of Toronto intersections next week for the final 'Torontohenge' event of 2023, when the rising and setting sun will align perfectly with the city's east-west thoroughfares, beautifully framed by tall towers.

The fourth and final Torontohenge event of the year will occur on October 25 at 6:19 p.m., when the setting sun will dip below the horizon, making for spectacular west-facing views framed by the city's growing portfolio of skyscrapers.

Next Wednesday will offer the best chance to see the sun aligning with city streets, though the days following the 25th should offer similarly spectacular views, weather permitting.

The Weather Network currently predicts partial cloud cover next Wednesday, which could hamper viewing opportunities — at least on that day.

Sun and shadow position specialist Ralph Bouwmeester explained in a LinkedIn blog post that "great photos can be taken for about a week before the August and October dates and a week after the February and April dates as the rising/setting sun passes over the street. Not great for driving, but quite a sight just the same."

Previous Torontohenge events occurred this year on February 15 at sunset, April 20 at sunrise, and August 23 at sunrise.

The term is derived from the similar 'Manhattanhenge' phenomenon in New York City, coined by popular astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson in 1997, and growing to viral prominence in the age of camera-equipped smartphones.

Torontohenge and Manhattanhenge draw their names from Stonehenge in southwest England, which was similarly constructed by prehistoric Druids to align with the rising sun on the Summer Solstice.

The best views of Torontohenge are typically experienced from the centreline of high-density streets lined with tall towers like those found in the Financial District.

Those unable to hit the city streets next week will have plenty of future opportunities to witness Torontohenge events. The next such opportunity is expected to occur around Feb. 16, 2024.