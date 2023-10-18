City
toronto police news

Toronto's very own Joker strikes again as we maintain Gotham City epithet

Ontario police are once again on the hunt for a suspect who likes to consider himself something of a joker — that is, the Joker from the DC Comics universe.

For the second time this year, authorities have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect covered in face tattoos inspired by the Batman villain, including multiple rows of stitches, skeleton-esque teeth stretching from his mouth across both cheeks, and the character's signature "HA HA HA HA HA" all over one side of his forehead.

The 31-year-old man, named Michael Stamatakos, was arrested back in March after breaching his statutory release during the two-year sentence he's currently service for an array of crimes ranging from arson and damage to property to uttering threats and fleeing from a peace officer.

His mugshot also went viral for obvious reasons.

The repeat offender is now apparently on the loose again as of Wednesday, with the province's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad advising residents that he is known to frequent the Toronto area, and asking them to keep an eye out.

Stamatakos is described as 5'5" and 110 lbs. with brown eyes, a newly-shaved head, and the aforementioned blackwork tattoos, which should make him pretty darn hard to miss.

Meanwhile, the comparisons between Toronto and the fictitious Gotham City persist amid near-daily crimes, both violent and petty.

OPP
