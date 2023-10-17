Toronto rocked by multiple shootings within a two-hour span in latest wave of violence

It was a particularly violent night in Toronto on Monday, after a wave of shootings and firearm discharges resulted in one person being transported to the hospital and a projectile from a firearm going through an apartment window.

The series of shootings first began near Jane Street and Grandravine Drive at approximately 10:05 p.m., when several gunshots were heard in the area.

After arriving at the scene, Toronto police say they found evidence of gunfire although there were no injuries. Just minutes later at 10:19 p.m., police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Kendleton Drive, where a male victim was located with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eleven minutes later at 10:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Flemington Road and Varna Drive due to reports of two vehicles shooting at each other. Luckily, no one was injured during this altercation.

The next shooting on Monday night took place in the area of Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street around 11:42 p.m., when officers responded to multiple calls for gunshots heard in the area.

Once again, there were no reports of injuries, although police did receive a call approximately ten minutes later in the area of Jane Street and Milo Park Gate regarding a projectile from a firearm that went through an apartment window, injuring no one.

Police say the projectile may possibly be related to the earlier call at 11:42 p.m.

This recent wave of firearm discharges and shootings has once again reignited debates online regarding the city's safety, gun violence prevention, and policies.