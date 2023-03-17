Toronto police announce arrest of arsonist who looks Jared Leto's Joker

A 31-year-old man for whom a Canada-wide search warrant was issued last month has been apprehended after visiting a hospital in Hamilton, Ontario, where a nurse couldn't help but notice his distinct array of tattoos.

Michael Stamatakos, who is known to frequent the Toronto area, is currently serving a two-year sentence for arson damage to property, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from peace officer, utter threat to cause death/harm and possession of a Schedule I substance.

The Toronto Police Service first issued an appeal for the public's assistance on behalf of the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad on Feb. 23, noting that Stamatakos was wanted for breaching statutory release.

Described at the time as a slim, caucasian male standing 5'5" with brown hair and brown eyes, police were careful to note that Stamatakos had multiple tattoos, including a heart and teardrop on his left cheek, 'SD KEYZ' on his right calf, 'THE WORLD IS MINE' on his left hand, and 'SPARTON' on the right side of his neck.

A photo of the offender revealed that he also had the words "Ha Ha Ha Ha" tattooed on his forehead and the likeness of a skeleton mouth across his lower face.

Comparisons to DC's The Joker (Jared Leto version, mostly) were immediate and rampant on social media, where Stamatakos's was circulated widely.

A nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton is one of many in Canada who happened to see the image as it was going around. When the offender attended the hospital on Saturday, March 11, she called the police (because Batman isn't real.)

Stamatakos was reportedly cooperative during the arrest, and is currently being held at the Hamilton Detention Center.

"The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance with the investigation of a wanted federal offender," reads a news release issued by the Toronto Police Service on Friday.

"On Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11:30 p.m., he was located and arrested by the Hamilton Police Service."