This Toronto neighbourhood was just crowned one of the coolest in the world

From the charming stores in Kensington Market to the pedestrian-only cobblestone streets of the Distillery District, there's no denying that some of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in the world are right here in Toronto, and one of them recently received international recognition.

For the sixth year in a row, British media company Time Out released its renowned "coolest neighbourhoods in the world list" and The Annex was ranked #38 out of 40 neighbourhoods across the globe for 2023.

The company polled over 12,000 city-dwellers and local experts to identify the hippest neighbourhoods worldwide, and considered factors like community and social ventures, access to open and green spaces, and thriving street life.

"While most of these neighbourhoods have experienced a transformation over recent years, they remain resolutely local at heart. Slick new developments and cool cafes might bring in new crowds, but neighbourhood stalwarts – from old pubs to family greengrocers – keep it real," the report reads.

The Annex borders and envelopes the University of Toronto St. George Campus, and is a student-friendly neighbourhood with lots of easy-on-the-wallet dining options, pubs, and cafes.

Like most neighbourhoods in the city, The Annex looks a lot different than it did a decade ago, with longtime establishments such as iconic Honest Ed's department store and Country Style Hungarian Restaurant shutting down in recent years.

"After the closure of the iconic Honest Ed's department store changed the area's landscape, the neighbourhood is now finally emerging from years of construction with a fresh look," the report reads.

For the perfect day in the neighbourhood, the publication recommends grabbing a drink at Coffee Pocket, and meandering along Bloor Street West to pop into all the eclectic shops selling incense, homeware, and books.

It wouldn't be a complete day in The Annex without visiting the historic Bloor Hot Docs Cinema, which was built as a movie theatre in 1913 and is one of the only documentary-focused cinemas in the world.

Anyone who regularly frequents the area also knows that there's no shortage of places to grab a drink for the night, and the publication recommends sipping on a cheap cocktail at The Lab416 or soaking in the city's skyline views at the Writers Room Bar.

If you're looking for a place to fuel up, Time Out recommends heading down to Michelin-recommended restaurant, MIMI Chinese. You can also grab cocktails and tapas at Mezcalero, classic Peruvian dishes at Pisac, shawarmas at Zaad, tacos at El Pocho, the famous roasted cauliflower at Fat Pasha, or a late-night bite at Vesta Lunch.

Following a long night of partying at Dance Cave, Coda, or the Madison Avenue Pub, make sure to get your hangover fix at one of the neighbourhood's many coffee shops, including Mallo Coffee Bar, Annex Expresso Bar, and Slanted Door.

The publication notes that spring will also be the time when many new developments in the area are slated to be completed, meaning the ever-changing neighbourhood is sure to be buzzing with more activities and new places to visit very soon.