Someone lugged a full-on motorbike on a TTC subway car and people have questions

People in Toronto have been known to tote all sorts of bizarre things onto public transit, from pet pigeons and live crabs to barrels of Taco Bell frosting and sexual subs, but one incident from this week has residents wondering where the line should be drawn.

On Sunday, video emerged of a man awkwardly rolling an entire motorbike onto a decently packed subway car and using it as a seat after engaging the kickstand.

Bystanders can be seen looking on in disbelief as the man parks the two-wheeled motorized vehicle in front of the doors, guaranteeing everyone on board a more difficult exit at their stop.

"Is this even allowed?" the original poster wrote on Reddit along with the short clip, noting that the individual and his clunky conveyance boarded at St. George Station.

While some in the hundreds-strong comments section piped up to say that "public transit is for moving people and their stuff around, he's moving himself and his stuff around," most were quick to denounce the behaviour and note that it is against TTC rules.

While bicycles are permitted on TTC vehicles — if there's enough space per the discretion of the operator — on weekends and during off-peak weekday hours, bylaw wording clarifies that these rules do not apply to motor-assisted bicycles, as motor-assisted devices (save for mobility aids) cannot be taken onto vehicles or into stations.

The commission also clearly notes on its website that no one can "bring or attempt to bring a vehicle powered by an internal combustion engine into a TTC subway station," and that motorized bicycles and e-bikes are not authorized for TTC vehicle bike racks.

Large items that "may inconvenience or jeopardize the safety" of anyone on board are also discouraged and only allowed during off-peak hours.

In this case, the rider could have been hit with a hefty fine if caught.