Someone was spotted kissing a pigeon in a Toronto subway station

A video making the rounds on TikTok shows something revolting going down on the TTC, and while that doesn't sound too uncommon, this is definitely a new one to add to the list.

Just when you thought you'd seen it all in Toronto, someone just had to go and smooch a pigeon on a Toronto subway platform.

TikTok user kittiesandwine records in selfie mode as he stands in awe on the Line 1 subway platform at Bloor-Yonge station as a man in glasses wearing a black hat, black and white striped jacket, and carrying an Under Armour bag gets very friendly with a subway pigeon.

He gently lifts the winged rat and possible disease vector up to mouth level (as viewers' internal dialogue collectively screams "no, no, no!") and proceeds to get some one-on-one face time with the trash bird.

The man recording the video whispers dramatically, "That's some big city shit right there."

Somebody asked me what it’s like living in the City Of Toronto…..



This is a pretty good representation 😂#Toronto #monkeypox #thursdayvibes pic.twitter.com/aYWrOWWaww — Kyle.Taylor (@livingbyyyz) June 23, 2022

Whether he is kissing the bird or letting the bird eat from his mouth really feels like an inconsequential point to investigate. It's mouth-to-pigeon contact either way, and your gag reflex probably can't tell the difference.

And for anyone racing to the comments section right now to defend the honour of pigeons, let me be clear, I have nothing personal against the birds. I'm sure they can be lovely in settings where they aren't.

But according to Health Canada, they can also be dangerous, and are "associated with a variety of diseases, including histoplasmosis and cryptococcosis."

Histoplasmosis is a disease capable of infecting humans, caused by a fungus that grows in pigeon droppings.

Cryptococcosis is another fungal disease associated with pigeon droppings that can harm those with compromised immune systems.

Also, it's just nasty to kiss pigeons. That should be reason enough.