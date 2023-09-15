City
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
claude cormier

Designer behind some of Toronto's most beloved spaces passes away

City
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Acclaimed landscape architect Claude Cormier has passed away at the age of 63, leaving a legacy of beloved public spaces in Toronto.

The Montreal-based designer and former principal at CCxA was the visionary behind some of Toronto's most renowned public parks and spaces, including 2007's HTO Park, 2010's Sugar Beach, the 2017-completed Berczy Park rebuild and its centrepiece dog fountain, and, more recently, the 2023-opened Love Park.

Cormier passed away in his Montréal home on September 15 at the age of 63 due to complications from Li-Fraumeni Syndrome, a rare hereditary genetic condition associated with high risks of multiple types of cancer.

The designer developed a reputation for whimsical designs since starting his firm as Claude Cormier + Associés in 1994.

The firm was renamed in late 2022 as Sophie Beaudoin and Marc Hallé took the reins as co-presidents, however, the since-rebranded CCxA continues to carry the torch lit by Cormier almost three decades earlier with avante-garde visions.

While he may be gone, Cormier's visions continue to materialize in Toronto. Work is currently wrapping up at the site of The Well at Front and Spadina, where his firm led design on landscaping and public spaces.

Cormier's vision for the Leslie Lookout Park is also wrapping up construction in the Port Lands neighbourhood, and is expected to bring a new public space with a fake beach and lookout tower to the city later this year.

Lead photo by

Marc Mitanis
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Justin Trudeau smiles and waves in Toronto as heckler shouts insults

Video shows victim fight off armed carjacking attempt in Toronto

Canada to increase Employment Insurance rate next year

Metroland ceases publication of community newspapers across Ontario

Designer behind some of Toronto's most beloved spaces passes away

Toronto trying to ban gas-burning Uber and Lyft cars by 2031

TTC closures and festivals will make getting around Toronto a nightmare this weekend

Man in viral video claims he was racially discriminated at Canadian Tire store in Ontario