The CNE saw record-breaking attendance in 2023

The 2023 Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) was the most successful in 25 years, drawing in over 1.6 million attendees and breaking recent attendance records.

A total of 1.604 million people poured into Exhibition Place for the 144th edition of the CNE, barely edging out the recent record of 1.601 million set in 2015.

The CNE's organizers forecast record attendance during the closing days of the fair, and confirmed the prediction in a statement on Thursday morning.

Massive crowds weren't quite enough to overtake the all-time record attendance of 1.76 million set in 1998, but 2023 still proved to be the busiest CNE in the last quarter century.

Several new attractions drew throngs of attendees this year, including the new Vegas-style fountain show and the largest travelling Ferris wheel in North America, along with returning favourites like the annual air show.

Daring diners flocked to the CNE for bizarre and outrageous treats like pickle-flavoured cotton candy (which honestly wasn't terrible) and cheeseburger-flavoured ice cream (which was indeed disgusting), while others stuck to traditional classics like mini-donuts and ice cream waffles.

"Last year, we attributed the impressive attendance in part due to pent-up demand following the pandemic; however, this year is validation that the CNE remains steadfast as one of the most enduring, resilient, and beloved annual events that continues to evolve and resonate with people across generations," says Darrell Brown, CNE CEO.

"Despite inflation and challenging economic times for many, we want to thank our patrons for coming out to enjoy the Fair. The CNE is an important tradition for so many Ontarians, and we'll continue to connect and create memories for new audiences each year."

This year's successes follow a historic bounceback for the CNE in 2022, when 1.56 million visitors attended after a two-year hiatus, injecting money back into local businesses and giving attendees a much-needed return to normal.