CNE is predicting record-breaking crowds to close out summer 2023

From nostalgic rides to imaginative food creations, hundreds of thousands of people gather every year to celebrate one of Toronto's greatest traditions, the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE), and this summer was no different.

While the end-of-summer fair did witness an impressive surge in attendance in 2022 following a two-year hiatus, it looks like the excitement has remained high and steady, with figures in 2023 tracking close to last year's turnout.

In 2022, a staggering 1.56 million people attended the summer fair, constituting one of the highest attendances in the past seven years, although it still trailed behind the 1.6-million figure set in 2015.

Organizers of the CNE are optimistic that this year's turnout will remain close to or exceed last year's attendance, especially when factoring in the massive crowds that are expected to show up for the Canadian International Air Show over the long weekend.

While the increased attendance has done wonders for the GTA's economy, some attendees have complained about the resulting traffic jams and hour-long lineups for rides. Despite this, it doesn't look like the massive crowds will be easing off any time soon.

If you still haven't had the chance to try out the fair's funky food combinations, games, and rides, you still have a few more days to head down to Exhibition Place before the event closes up shop.

The CNE will run until Monday, Sept. 4, and the 74th Canadian International Air Show will be taking place from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.