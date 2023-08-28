Toronto Air Show schedule and times for 2023

The 2023 Toronto Air Show returns to the city this weekend for a three-day extravaganza of aviation above the waterfront, including screeching military jets, retro warplanes, exciting aerobatic manoeuvres, and much more.

Highlights at the 74th annual Canadian International Air Show include a thrilling display performed by the US Navy Blue Angels in their F/A-18 Super Hornets — the team's first Toronto appearance in 14 years — as well as the annual Canadian Forces Snowbirds performance known to draw crowds.

Other must-sees at this year's Air Show include performances from the RCAF CF-18 Demonstration Team, the 81-year-old Gord Price flying the Yak-50 aerobatic plane, as well as a heritage flight featuring a World War II-era P-51 Mustang.

Key dates and times

The Air Show runs throughout the Labour Day weekend, from Saturday, September 2 through Monday, September 4, with performances from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on each of the three days.

Viewing locations

There are many spots to take in this year's action for free, including waterfront viewing areas like portions of Ontario Place, Marilyn Bell Park, the Sheldon Lookout at the mouth of the Humber River, and Humber Bay Park.

Those wanting a closer look at the aircraft can purchase general admission or VIP Flight Deck tickets.

The standard general admission will run you $80 plus HST and a service fee, and includes access to the exclusive Air Show Zone, centre-stage viewing, an announcer feed, exclusive aviation exhibits, and meet-and-greets with performers.

The VIP Flight Deck ticket costs $275 plus taxes and a service fee, and grants attendees all of the same features as the standard admission, plus access to a chalet offering daily catered lunch with an open beer and wine bar, access to an autograph table, private, air-conditioned restrooms, a limited edition programme, and a swag bag.