Toronto is about to get the tallest travelling Ferris wheel in North America

An enormous 150-foot-tall travelling observation wheel — and the largest travelling Ferris wheel on the continent — is coming to Toronto for the 2023 CNE.

Bound to be one of the annual end-of-summer fair's hottest new attractions, the massive attraction dubbed the SuperWheel will tower over the CNE Midway.

It will offer 36 air-conditioned pods holding four to six passengers that promise to offer outstanding views of the city from a soaring height of 150 feet or almost 46 metres, as well as an escape from the summer heat and crowds.

If that height figure means nothing to you, the SuperWheel will measure about as tall as a 12-to-14-storey residential building, and is being billed by the CNE as "the first and largest observation ride of its kind to grace the Toronto skyline."

Hailed as the tallest travelling Ferris wheel anywhere on the continent, this all-new SuperWheel will undoubtedly put the CNE Ferris wheels of previous years to shame.

But how does it stack up to the world's tallest Ferris wheels that don't fall under that very specific "travelling" qualifier?

For a comparison with the even more gargantuan wheels that loom stationary over other cities, the tallest Ferris wheel in North America and the world is currently the 2014-opened High Roller in Las Vegas, with a height of 541 feet/165 metres. That's more than 3.5 times the height of what Toronto is getting for the CNE.

Previous record-holders include the even-taller but since-closed Ain Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, with a height of 250 metres/820 feet — just a few feet shorter than the 78-storey One Bloor East tower in Toronto.

Still, a dozen storeys of height is nothing short of impressive — especially in its ability to offer 360-degree views, including the glittering lights of the Midway, the new fountain show, and the nightly drone shows set to grace the skies over the 144th CNE throughout the event's run from August 18 to September 4, 2023.

The SuperWheel, which is owned by North American Midway Entertainment, was previously in place at the Calgary Stampede earlier this summer.

Based on social media accounts of the experience, the wheel proved to be among the star attractions at the Stampede, and now it's Toronto's turn.

Attendees will be able to find the massive new SuperWheel just south of the CNE Midway — not that you'll be able to miss this towering new attraction from a distance away.