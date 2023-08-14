City
car crash through building

People in Ontario just can't stop crashing their cars into buildings

The news truck bursting through the exterior of 299 Queen Street West may not be enough of a landmark for Greater Toronto Area residents, who just can't seem to stop crashing their cars directly into buildings.

Two separate drivers slammed their cars into businesses over the weekend, the latest examples in a worrying trend of careless driving.

Multiple videos emerged on Saturday showing the aftermath of a black sedan crashing through the wall of a TD Canada Trust bank branch in a retail plaza at Bovaird Drive and Brisdale Drive in Brampton.

Clips of the post-crash scene circulating on X (formerly Twitter) show Peel Police securing the area around the new unplanned opening in the bank building.

This was somehow not the only Greater Toronto Area instance of a driver crashing through a building over the weekend. Toronto Police reported a second incident on Sunday evening, where a driver plowed into a Tim Hortons location.

Both incidents come just a few weeks after another driver crashed their car through a Kitchener LCBO location.

Further incidents from 2023 include one case from April, where a Mississauga driver didn't even wait for a building to complete construction before barreling their car into its construction site.

Another incident this past March involved a Vaughan driver who crashed into a bakery and then visited a salon next door to get her nails done as if nothing had happened.

Sometimes the crashes are entirely intentional, like a theft case from February where a driver smashed into a closed mall using a stolen car in a daring heist.

These represent just a handful of cases from the first eight months of the year. Perhaps the most metaphoric driver-versus-building crash in recent memory was a May 2022 incident where a driver smashed their car through a bike shop.

Lead photo by

@401_da_sarpanch
