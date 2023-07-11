City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
kitchener lcbo crash

Driver crashes car straight into an LCBO near Toronto

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Shoppers who were stocking up on some beer and liquor received quite the fright on Monday afternoon after a vehicle struck an LCBO store near Toronto

An image of the crash, which was posted to a local community Facebook group, shows a red vehicle mounted on top of a white car and the LCBO's storefront noticeably damaged. 

According to police, the driver behind the red vehicle lost control of their car, struck the second vehicle as well as a pole, before finally crashing into the LCBO located on Fairway Road South in Kitchener. 

Local fire officials responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. and were able to remove the doors and windows of one of the cars to help rescue a person inside. 

Waterloo regional police said the driver was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 

The Traffic Services unit is currently investigating the cause of the crash. 

Back in 2022, a separate vehicle smashed into an LCBO in Brampton, which prompted an immediate evacuation. Luckily, no one was severely hurt in the incident, and paramedics were able to treat two people with minor injuries.

Lead photo by

Mukul Verma
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Driver crashes car straight into an LCBO near Toronto

Driver gets punched in the face in latest Toronto road rage video

Video shows woman attacking Toronto nail salon owner after he tries to get her to pay

Screeching streetcar tracks have been waking up Toronto neighbourhood for months

Toronto intersection to regain streetcar service weeks earlier than expected

How an architecture firm seemingly became Toronto's most hated overnight

Confused Toronto drivers took over a bridge designed for bikes and people are fuming

Passenger gets video of alleged drunk driver fleeing the scene after hitting his Uber in Toronto