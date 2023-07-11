Driver crashes car straight into an LCBO near Toronto

Shoppers who were stocking up on some beer and liquor received quite the fright on Monday afternoon after a vehicle struck an LCBO store near Toronto.

An image of the crash, which was posted to a local community Facebook group, shows a red vehicle mounted on top of a white car and the LCBO's storefront noticeably damaged.

According to police, the driver behind the red vehicle lost control of their car, struck the second vehicle as well as a pole, before finally crashing into the LCBO located on Fairway Road South in Kitchener.

Local fire officials responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. and were able to remove the doors and windows of one of the cars to help rescue a person inside.

Photos posted to a public Facebook group show a vehicle rammed into a Kitchener LCBO today.



Police say the driver lost control of their vehicle, struck and mounted another vehicle, also struck a pole, and drove into the LCBO on Fairway Road.



(Photo credit: Mukul Verma on FB) pic.twitter.com/MwH6xlUQlp — Erin Anderson (@erinbailey_a) July 10, 2023

Waterloo regional police said the driver was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The Traffic Services unit is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Back in 2022, a separate vehicle smashed into an LCBO in Brampton, which prompted an immediate evacuation. Luckily, no one was severely hurt in the incident, and paramedics were able to treat two people with minor injuries.