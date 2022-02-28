Someone crashed their car into an LCBO in Brampton and it was all caught on video

Customers at a Brampton LCBO who were just trying to stock up on some drinks for their Saturday night had a very jarring shopping experience this weekend as a car suddenly smashed into the store, prompting a quick evacuation.

Thanks to a quick-thinking patron who whipped out their phone — despite employees saying "no cameras" — the ordeal was all caught on camera, the footage starting as people were being escorted out of the then-smoke-filled retailer, staff all the while shouting "we're closed."

"Holy f***, someone just crashed into the LCBO," the poster says as he films himself exiting the store with the rest of the crowd.

He then approaches a visibly smashed-up grey sedan that had collided with the side of the building, and proceeds to actually help the driver, an older man, out of the car.

"Are you okay?" one person asks. "Go slow," another coaches. "What happened, buddy?" the person filming continues as he holds open the broken driver's side door.

Though the motorist seems quite shaken up, he is able to step out from behind his deployed airbag on his own with no visible injuries, and is helped away from the wreck by some bystanders who encourage him to sit down.

The damaged front end of the vehicle, which had mounted the curb onto the sidewalk, can be seen in the clip, chunks of both the car and the store's exterior wall littering the ground.

According to the caption on the post, thankfully no one was hurt in the incident, though it's apparent that the store — and the man's car — will need some extensive repairs.

Police have not yet confirmed the cause of the accident.