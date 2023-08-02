City
Justin Trudeau announces he and wife Sophie are separating after 18 years

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced he and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.

Trudeau shared a message on Instagram Wednesday morning confirming the split.

"Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," wrote the prime minister.

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build."

He also asked for privacy for the well-being of their three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

Trudeau and Grégoire met when they were kids growing up in Montreal. They reconnected as adults in June 2003 and began dating several months later.

They were engaged in 2004 and married a year later on May 28, 2005.

The news comes after the prime minister's visit to Ontario, where many Canadians wondered what happened to his forehead after showing up to a press conference with a bandage.

Trudeau was also spotted in Toronto riding the TTC's Freedom Train in celebration of Emancipation Day.

Lead photo by

arindambanerjee/Shutterstock
