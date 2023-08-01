Justin Trudeau was spotted riding the TTC in Toronto

Justin Trudeau hopped on board the TTC's Freedom Train in celebration of Emancipation Day on July 31 along with hundreds of other Torontonians.

Departing Union Station at 11:45 p.m. and travelling directly to Downsview Station, the festivities marked the 10-year anniversary of the Freedom Train, making it an event that the PM simply couldn't miss.

The Underground Railroad is one of the most enduring symbols of freedom and of the heroes who fought for it in Canada. That’s what we celebrated last night, as the Underground Freedom Train Ride took us on a symbolic and powerful journey in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/WVVRk4OsxE — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 1, 2023

While he was there to give a formal statement on the significance of Emancipation Day in a country still grappling with the legacy of colonialism, many saw it as the perfect chance to get a photo with Trudeau — and the cameras came out swiftly.

A TikTok video captured the scene at Downsview Station, the terminus of the Freedom Train ride, where riders were dropped off before a procession at Downsview Park.

The sharply-dressed gentleman recording the clip waits patiently for his chance to get Trudeau in front of his lens, but when the moment comes, he gets caught between selfie and video.

All awkward pauses aside, it was still an undeniably wholesome moment.

The photo ops weren't just on the platform, though. Riding from Union to Downsview with no stops, the train ride was also a perfect opportunity for attendees to cross the Trudeau selfie off their Canadian bucket lists.

Great to have PM @JustinTrudeau and Mayor @oliviachow join organizers from @FreedomTrainTOR and #TTC staff, including CEO Rick Leary, on the annual #EmancipationDay Underground Freedom Train Ride last night.

More pics on our FB and Insta social channels soon!@LouisMarchTO pic.twitter.com/L6zuLuZGEI — TTC Media Relations 📰🚌🚋🚈 (@TTCNewsroom) August 1, 2023

An announcement made on August 1 by Mayor Olivia Chow stated that August had been proclaimed Emancipation Month in Toronto, with the City preparing a schedule of programming to acknowledge the history of slavery in Canada.

The observation of Emancipation Day will continue with a ceremony at City Hall Tuesday afternoon, where the Black Liberation Flag will be raised.