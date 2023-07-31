Canadians wonder what happened to Justin Trudeau's forehead

City
Canadians tuned in to learn about affordable housing in Hamilton, Ontario; instead, they ended up wondering what happened to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s forehead.

On Monday, July 31, Trudeau appeared at a press event in the city alongside Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath to announce the federal government’s plans.

"Hamilton is a growing and thriving community," he said. "Today, the federal government is investing millions of dollars to help support 214 homes for people and families here in Hamilton."

He added that the investment will support people experiencing homelessness, in particular women and children.

The announcement is certainly great news for the community, however, Trudeau's appearance left some viewers confused. Dressed in a white shirt and a navy blue tie, he looked like his usual self, except perhaps for the round adhesive bandage on his forehead, which left some viewers wondering what happened to the prime minister.

It's highly likely that Trudeau is simply covering up a zit or a bruise, which certainly happens to the best of us.

Lead photo by

cpac/YouTube
