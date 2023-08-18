It's going to feel downright impossible to travel around Toronto this weekend

This weekend is one of the last chances to enjoy all of the summer events Toronto has to offer before autumn takes over in just a few weeks, but that inevitably means that getting around the city in the coming days is guaranteed to be punishing.

Friday marks the opening day of the CNE, the nation's largest fair that millions have been waiting for all year, which is going to spell gridlock for the area around Exhibition Place for the next 18 days (but this weekend in particular).

Also happening this weekend: Rastafest in Little Jamaica, the Latin Sparks Festival at the Bentway, Toronto Chinatown Festival along Spadina Ave., Afro-Carib Fest in Thomson Memorial Park, Jeff Goldblum at the Danforth Music Hall, the Jonas Brothers at the Rogers Centre, LL Cool J at the Scotiabank Arena, The National at Budweiser Stage, and more.

Drivers should plan for congestion caused by all of the above, and should also keep in mind the numerous road closures that will be in effect for construction and other work.

A portion of Bathurst Street will be shuttered to traffic from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 19 until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August 20 for the Taste of Manila festival and its all-weekend street party between Laurelcrest and Wilson Avenues. The 7/307 TTC bus will be diverting as a result.

Arteries being partially or fully blocked over the next few days for ongoing infrastructure projects include:

The Dufferin Street Bridge for emergency repairs (full)

Queen Street West between Bay and Victoria Streets for the creation of the Ontario Line subway station (full)

Broadview Ave. between Gerrard St. E. and Danforth Ave. for TTC track replacement (limited to one northbound lane only, no southbound traffic)

Broadview Ave. and Danforth Ave. intersection, also for TTC track replacement (limited to one eastbound lane only, no westbound traffic)

Don Valley Parkway from Don Mills Road to Bayview Ave. for a geotechnical investigation (shoulder in both directions)

Lake Shore Blvd. E. from near Cherry St. to west of the Don Roadway for emergency bent repairs (one eastbound lane)

Lake Shore Blvd. E. From Cherry St. to Carlaw Ave. for Don River Bridge construction (two westbound lanes)

The Burlington Skyway Bridge from 10 p.m. Saturday, August 19 until 10 a.m. Sunday, August 20

While both the TTC and Metrolinx are upping service frequency for people heading to the Ex, a portion of the Line 2 subway will be closed both Saturday and Sunday for track and signal upgrades. Shuttle buses will run between the affected stations at Warden and Kennedy.

More information on problems that may impact your commute can always be found on the City of Toronto's Road Restrictions and Expressway & Lake Shore Boulevard Closures pages, while transit issues are shared via the TTC Service Alerts Twitter account.