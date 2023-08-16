Two TTC subway stations will be shut down for the entire weekend

A pair of TTC subway stations will be out of service for the duration of the weekend, and the closure's timing and placement are just another blow to Scarborough transit users.

The TTC has announced that there will be no subway service between Warden and Kennedy stations on the Line 2 Bloor-Danforth route on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20.

The transit agency will be conducting scheduled track and signal upgrades between Line 2's easternmost stations, replacing subway trains with shuttle buses until service resumes at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, August 21.

Warden and Kennedy stations will remain open throughout the service interruption for customers to load or purchase Presto cards and connect to surface routes.

News of the closure comes just weeks after a train derailment halted service on the Line 3 Scarborough RT. Line 3 service has still not resumed, and with the line's ultimate closure planned for November, there is uncertainty that Line 3 trains will ever run again.

Two temporarily closed stations at the east end of Line 2 and an additional five shuttered Line 3 stations to the east will form a combined seven-station gap on the TTC's rapid transit network this weekend that will be replaced with shuttle service.

Closures land on what is expected to be a particularly busy weekend on Toronto transit thanks to the launch of the CNE and other major events in the city.

Toronto Police issued a Wednesday press release warning of gridlocked streets this coming weekend and advising motorists to travel by transit where possible.