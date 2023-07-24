Dozens evacuated and several injuries reported after TTC train derails

Dozens of passengers were evacuated, and some are reportedly being treated for injuries after a train derailed on the TTC's Line 3 Scarborough RT on Monday evening.

The TTC reported the derailment at 7:30 p.m. on Monday evening after the rear car disconnected from a Line 3 train just outside of Ellesmere Station.

Approx 44 people on board all have been evacuated. Some required medical attention. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. — TTC Media Relations 📰🚌🚋🚈 (@TTCNewsroom) July 24, 2023

A reported 44 passengers were evacuated from the train via the tracks, including some who required medical attention. Five passengers have reportedly been transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the incident is currently unknown, and 20 shuttle buses have been deployed to replace Line 3 service.

Passengers cannot get out, there is no AC and passengers have no access to water. Stuck between Midland and Ellesmere station. Kindly help. Thank you. #Scarborough pic.twitter.com/Zwk0V00Uk4 — Hudson S (@HudsonS15228842) July 24, 2023

News of the derailment comes with just under four months remaining before the Scarborough RT is permanently shuttered.

Looks like this car is going for an early retirement ahead of the November date. pic.twitter.com/DISUzPzrVQ — Revin416 (@itsnotchao) July 24, 2023

A replacement bus service will operate in place of the soon-to-close transit line until the new Scarborough Subway Extension comes online, currently expected for 2030.

TTC CEO Rick Leary has since released a statement on the derailment, saying, "Earlier this evening, the trailing car of a southbound train at Ellesmere Station on Line 3 Scarborough became uncoupled from the front cars and derailed."

"While we still don't know the cause of this incident, we do know there were several injuries onboard the derailed cars."

"Approximately 45 people were on the train in total and four people injured. I want to apologize to all those impacted by this incident:

and to assure our customers that safety is always paramount to all we do."

"I have spoken to my executive team and ordered an immediate review of this incident, using outside help and expertise as necessary."

"In the meantime, I have also directed that Line 3 Scarborough remains on full bus replacement until such time as we are confident it is safe to resume train service."

"I know this will be an inconvenience to our customers, but it's the right thing to do. We will share more information on this very serious incident with the public as soon as we know more."