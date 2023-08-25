It's going to be an absolute mess trying to get around Toronto this weekend
Being one of the last weekends of summer in Toronto (with some nice weather in the cards, to boot), the coming days are certain to be extremely busy around the city.
A slew of events are set to take place and inevitably bring some congestion, like the CNE, Tamil Fest, Fan Expo, the Philippines Independence Day Celebration and Parade, and the Trinbago Toronto Festival, as well as performances by Theo Von, Steve Earle, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynard, and others.
Anyone out and about should expect traffic and delays, and give themselves ample time to get to where they're going, especially if travelling near key venues like the Rogers Centre (where the Toronto Blue Jays have a game every day of this weekend), Yonge-Dundas Square, Massey Hall, Budweiser Stage and Exhibition Place.
There are also multiple new and ongoing road closures to keep in mind:
For transitgoers, part of the Line 2 Bloor-Danforth subway won't open until noon on Sunday, August 27 thanks to necessary beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct. Bay and Sherbourne stations will be completely closed that morning, and shuttle buses will run between St. George and Broadview.
Pedestrians and cyclists should also know that multiple projects that crews are trying to wrap up before Toronto's busiest construction season ends will mean scattered hazards for them, as well.
A comprehensive list of hundreds of road restrictions and hazards are listed on the city's website, while transit interruptions are tweeted from the TTC Service Alerts account. Any highway incidents and closures that may impact your plans can be found via Ontario 511.
