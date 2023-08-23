Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 6 hours ago
Things to do in toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Daniela Donayre
Posted 6 hours ago
Things to do in Toronto this weekend include trying delicious Caribbean food, singing your heart out at a concert, and laughing your face off at a comedy show

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week, and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Steve Earle
      August 25
      Steve Earle
      Make your way to Massey Hall for a night of acoustic country as singer-songwriter Steve Earle makes a stop in Toronto as part of his Alone Again Tour.
      Massey Hall
    • Theo Von
      August 25
      Theo Von
      Get ready to laugh all night as comedian and host of the podcast This Past Weekend, Theo Von, performs live at Meridian Hall.
      Meridian Hall
    • Nostalgic Market
      August 26
      Nostalgic Market
      Feel the nostalgia as you take a trip back in time and relive your childhood at this market featuring vintage clothing, unique decor, tasty treats and handmade products inspired by the good old days.
      The Parkdale Hall
    • Grenada Day Festival
      August 26
      Grenada Day Festival
      Eat some traditional food from Grenada like Oil Down, bust a move to the lively hip hop beats of renowned artist Specky, or watch an energetic basketball tournament at this years Grenada Day Festival. The cost of admission is a donation of $20.
      Coronation Park, Eglinton Ave. W
    • Blue Rodeo
      August 26
      Blue Rodeo
      If you can't get enough country, this weekend is the one for you! Country rockers Blue Rodeo will grace Budweiser Stage this weekend as part of their Many a Mile tour.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Tamil Fest
      August 26-27
      Tamil Fest
      Visit the largest street festival in the east end as Tamil Fest takes over Scarborough. Test your skills at a carnival game, munch on some savoury samosas, or watch vibrant performances at this festival celebrating Tamil culture.
      Markham Road (between McNicoll Ave and Passmore Ave)
    • Trinbago Toronto Festival
      August 26-27
      Trinbago Toronto Festival
      Join over 20,000 visitors at Yonge-Dundas Square for Tribago Festival. Try Caribbean cuisine, relax at the beer garden, or dance to the beat of soca music at this festival highlighting the Tribagonian-Canadian community.
      Yonge Dundas Square
    • Mabuhay Philippines Festival
      August 26-27
      Mabuhay Philippines Festival
      Try Ube ice cream, listen to local and Filipino entertainers or check out unique cultural performances at this festival commemorating Philippine's independence day at Nathan Philips Square.
      100 Queen St. West
    • Dominic Fike
      August 27
      Dominic Fike
      Sing along to your favourite tunes by Grammy-nominated artist and Euphoria star Dominic Fike as he brings the house down at Massey Hall as part of his Don't Stare at the Sun tour.
      Massey Hall
    • ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynard
      August 27
      ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynard
      Prepare to rock out as American rock bands ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd team up for their The Sharp Dress Simple Man Tour taking over Budweiser stage.
      Budweiser Stage
    Lead photo by

    by Hector Vasquez
Lead photo by

by Hector Vasquez

