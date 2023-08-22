An essential guide to Fan Expo 2023

Fan Expo 2023 is taking over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on August 25-27. Whether this is your first time attending Fan Expo or you are a seasoned cosplay veteran, here are some must-dos at this year's convention.

Meet other anime, superhero and fantasy-obsessed fans as you flaunt your best cosplay, snap some pics, and bond over your favourite characters. Themes featured at this year's meetups include Stranger Things, Wednesday Addams, Pokemon, and Scream.

Artists, get ready to learn something new! Take part in drawing challenges hosted by award-winning cartoonist Joe Wos or learn what it takes to draw a superhero at a workshop by the Kubert School.

There are few horror franchises as iconic as Scream, and this year, you can meet Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich, and Jaime Kennedy. Not a fan of horror? There will be plenty of other celebrity guests!

Cheer on some of your favourite comic artists as they compete in an epic drawing competition. Before the sketch duel, the audience votes on a random character and action for the artists to draw. Make sure you stay 'til the end if you want to be one of the lucky few taking home an original drawing!

Like in previous years, Fan Expo is nothing without stunning costumes. Show off your best cosplay as you walk down the Fan Expo red carpet and strike a pose as you snap a pic (or two) with fellow cosplayers. Professional photographers will also be snapping pictures of the event.

If you're a gaming pro, check out the gaming competitions available this year. Play Call of Duty for a chance to win up to $30,000 at the Bell Esports challenge, or relax alongside female gamers at the Femme Gaming Free Play Lounge.

Do you love obscure facts? Use your knowledge of all things nerdy for a chance to win some prizes. From daily quizzes to themed trivia sessions, there are countless opportunities to put your trivia knowledge to the test.

Have you ever wanted to be a scream queen? This year you can fulfill those dreams at the Scream Supreme competition, where you'll get the chance to win the 2023 Scream Supreme crown. Make sure to arrive early — sign-ups for the competition start 30 minutes before the event.

Close off the first day of Fan Expo with a bang! Munch on delicious anime-inspired food, sip on a boozy drink, put on your best outfit for a cosplay contest, or win some prizes at various giveaways during this party celebrating all things anime.