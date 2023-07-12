Cast of Scream joins the roster of stars coming to Toronto's Fan Expo this summer

In less than two month's time, Fan Expo Canada is coming to Toronto for their 28th annual convention, bringing a packed itinerary of cosplay, shopping, and celebrity appearances to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Kicking off on Thursday August 24th, the Fan Expo team has been slowly releasing updates about the stars that will be in attendance, and after today's announcement, the guest list just got a lot scarier.

Sharing the news across their social media platforms earlier today, Fan Expo Canada announced that four cast members from the original 1996 Scream film will be joining the festivities.

The Scream cast is coming to Toronto. Meet @MatthewLillard, Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich, and @JamieKennedy at FAN EXPO Canada this August. Get your tickets NOW: https://t.co/ORfe1bkZvi pic.twitter.com/xxyUbdolrr — FANEXPO Canada (@FANEXPOCANADA) July 11, 2023

The cast members include Neve Campbell, who played the lead role of the tormented Sidney Prescott, Skeet Ulrich as Sidney’s deceitful boyfriend Billy Loomis, Matthew Lillard, who filled the murderous role of Stu Macher, and Jamie Kennedy, who played Randy Meeks.

Campbell would also go on to play a leading role in the franchise's five sequels, the most recent of which was released earlier this year.

The Scream cast joins an already star-studded guest list that includes Star Wars star Hayden Christensen, the always hilarious Chevy Chase, and recurring John Hughes film star Anthony Michael Hall.

You can check out the full list of guests, from Game of Thrones warriors to Marvel heroes, on the Fan Expo Canada site.

Everyone is a fan of something, so find your fandom at FAN EXPO Canada. Meet stars from Star Wars, Daredevil, The Office, and so many more of your fave shows and movies. pic.twitter.com/7jVtU3TLD4 — FANEXPO Canada (@FANEXPOCANADA) June 29, 2023

As for the programming for the four-day fandom extravaganza, guests will enjoy a full slate of celebrity Q&A’s and photo ops, cosplay competitions, panel discussions and debates, and 400,000 square feet of shopping, with vendors selling products like rare comics, memorabilia, and everything in between.

Advance tickets are still available, with single day passes ranging between $28-58, while the complete four-day pass is going for $115.