New Toronto bridges now link two malls in two different cities

Thanks to Metrolinx's overhaul of Milliken GO Station, you can now effortlessly stroll between two Asian malls in two different cities.

The bridge is technically two pedestrian bridges flanking a rail bridge, spanning 50 metres over a newly-constructed underpass on Steeles Avenue East between Kennedy Road and Midland Avenue.

The underpass and trio of bridges eliminate a former level rail crossing for the GO Stouffville line at Steeles, allowing pedestrians and trains to fly over the busy thoroughfare without interrupting traffic.

Construction of the rail bridge and underpass wrapped in 2021, and the new pedestrian bridges are the most recent infrastructure to join the new-and-improved Milliken GO Station.

In addition to crossing the northern city limit from Toronto into Markham, the bridge also creates a new connection between two important Asian cultural and shopping/dining destinations.

Pedestrians can now easily travel between Splendid China Mall on the Toronto side of the bridge to the parking lot of Pacific Mall to the north in Markham.

Putting these massive bridges in place was no easy task and required a delicate overnight lift using a mobile crane in spring 2022.

Work on the new bridges was part of a broader improvement of the existing GO station, which is being renovated with modernized platforms, weather protection for riders, pedestrian tunnels, elevators, and new lighting.

All of these improvements are being constructed in conjunction with the even more significant Metrolinx project to expand and enhance rail service.

The improved station is expected to see increased ridership in the coming years on what will eventually be a Stouffville Line operating all-day, two-way frequent train service.

The transit agency expects these new station features will accommodate an additional 1,000 daily customers in the next 10 years.