Passenger gets video of alleged drunk driver fleeing the scene after hitting his Uber in Toronto

Though it's no Brampton road rage incident, new footage of an encounter between two drivers on a busy Toronto thoroughfare shows just how irresponsible people on the city's streets can be.

A customer taking an Uber along Lake Shore Blvd. W last week claims that an accident suddenly interrupted their ride, and even worse, that the occupants of the other vehicle involved a) appeared to be intoxicated and b) fled the scene immediately.

The man whipped out his phone to film the aftermath of the crash, stating that the driver and his passengers were "clearly drunk."

"The car is still there, they literally just left it completely messed up," the filmer, who was on their way home from the Weezer concert at Budweiser stage on Tuesday night, can be heard saying while panning over a dark blue sedan.

The car is shown with substantial damage to the front right wheel, and is still running, but empty, in the middle of the road.

"They didn't even apologize. They didn't even ask if somebody was okay or hurt."

After showing the busted-up car (and unnecessarily mentioning the race of the group), the man turns the camera southward, saying that the culprits bailed from the car and ran toward the Radisson Blu hotel on Queen's Quay, where he could still see them in the distance.

In yet another video, one of the offending car's passengers actually returns to grab some belongings from the vehicle, with the filmer asking him "you know that you cannot leave, right?" The man, seeming panicked, replies with "yeah, yeah, no no no no no," before the camera focuses on the driver off to the side of the road.

"Why don't you come back here? You were the one driving!" he yells before telling the passenger, who jogs off the scene once more after retrieving whatever he was looking for, "you're in deep trouble, man."

"The wave of violence in the city is increasing dramatically," the person who submitted the tip wrote to blogTO, mentioning the stabbing on a TTC subway and fatal daylight shooting that took place at the end of last week.

It is unclear what the police response to the incident was, and if the suspects were apprehended.