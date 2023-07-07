Woman shot in broad daylight near Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto

A woman is dead following a daylight shooting near a Shoppers Drug Mart and child-care centre in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood.

Toronto police responded to the call just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue.

Police say a woman in her 40s was transported to a local trauma centre where she was pronounced dead.

Morse Street Child Care Centre has been placed in a hold and secure, and Carlaw Avenue and Queen Street East are closed in both directions in the area as officers begin their investigation.

SHOOTING:

12:23 pm

Queen St E and Carlaw Ave

-police have responded to shots fired

-police o/s

-reports of one victim with injuries

-avoid the area#GO1576848

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 7, 2023

According to police, three individuals were involved in a verbal and physical altercation at the intersection where the shooting took place. It is believed that there is no connection between the female victim and the three individuals involved in the altercation.

The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot on Queen Street East towards Boston Avenue. The first suspect is described as a Black male, six feet tall, with a medium build and a white shirt with blood on it.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a dark t-shirt with a floral print and blue jeans.

Investigators are asking residents to avoid the area and consider alternative routes.