City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
carlaw shooting

Woman shot in broad daylight near Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A woman is dead following a daylight shooting near a Shoppers Drug Mart and child-care centre in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood. 

Toronto police responded to the call just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue. 

Police say a woman in her 40s was transported to a local trauma centre where she was pronounced dead.

Morse Street Child Care Centre has been placed in a hold and secure, and Carlaw Avenue and Queen Street East are closed in both directions in the area as officers begin their investigation. 

According to police, three individuals were involved in a verbal and physical altercation at the intersection where the shooting took place. It is believed that there is no connection between the female victim and the three individuals involved in the altercation. 

The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot on Queen Street East towards Boston Avenue. The first suspect is described as a Black male, six feet tall, with a medium build and a white shirt with blood on it. 

The second suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a dark t-shirt with a floral print and blue jeans. 

Investigators are asking residents to avoid the area and consider alternative routes. 

Lead photo by

Google Maps
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

It's going to be a complete nightmare getting around Toronto this weekend

Brampton driver arrested after posting street racing video to social media

Woman shot in broad daylight near Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto

People blaming Olivia Chow for subway stabbing even though she isn't mayor yet

People in Toronto livid that the public has to pay for $25 million construction site slipup

Toronto library hosting controversial pro-Russian speaker and people are mad

TTC descends into chaotic mess following subway stabbing

Police seeking suspect in vicious stabbing that shut down TTC all day