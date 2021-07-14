Toronto rooftop pool with breathtaking views of the lake is now open for the summer

Poolside lake views from a rooftop lounge are now just a reservation away this summer at a just-opened destination.

The Lakeview Pool Lounge at Radisson Blu is now letting people reserve their pool chairs for fun in the sun, having recently opened up on June 19.

There are absolutely no walk-ins right now, so you have to be a little bit organized to show off your bikini at this spot. Once you get there, chairs on the pool deck are first come, first serve.

Day passes are $40 Monday through Thursday, and $45 from Friday through Sunday.

There should be snacks available, as well as a drinks list of cocktails and craft beers.

It's mandatory to fill out a COVID screening form when you arrive, and keep six feet of distance from others in the pool. The patio is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.