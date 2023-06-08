Video shows man spitting in another driver's face in tense Brampton road rage incident

With the amount of traffic and number of lousy drivers in the Toronto area, road rage incidents are certainly not uncommon, and have in the past gotten so heated that they've escalated to stabbings and other forms of assault.

And just like a car crash, these violent incidents are hard to look away from as the drama ensues — from a safe distance of course, such as behind a screen.

In what is not the only video of such an altercation hailing from Brampton, one driver was seen spitting in the face of another this past week as harsh words were exchanged and tensions heightened.

The clip, caught by one of the two involved in the confrontation and shared on Reddit, shows one car pull up to the right of the motorist-filmer, the driver of the second car yelling "you fucking idiot!"

"Are you okay buddy?" the filmer asks as he inches his truck away, to which the other man replies "No, come here."

He then proceeds to get out of his vehicle in the middle of the road and approach the filmer's car, asking "What's wrong with you? You were right behind me when you changed the lane!"

The two continue to hurl insults at one another in multiple languages, with the man's passenger at one point approaching to join in the situation.

The man turns his back for a moment to yell at his female accomplice, then turns back to the passenger-side window of the filmer's car and forcefully spits at him.

In a frenzy, the filmer hops out of his car, claims assault and threatens to call police. The two men continue to yell and accuse each other of being the one at fault — even though no accident actually took place — before the footage ends with a shot of the spitter's license plate.

People were quick to gang up on Brampton in the comment section of the popular post, calling it "Ontario's Florida" and saying the video is "pretty on point for Brampton."

Others were helpful enough to translate the non-English parts of the conversation, which are a little too profane to write out here.

And, quite a few agreed that spitting on someone is next-level gross, no matter the argument, and that the man in question "deserved to get decked in the mouth" for the action.

Though the video doesn't capture the end of the ordeal, let's hope it didn't get that brutal.