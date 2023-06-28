What's open and closed on Canada Day 2023 in Toronto

What's open on Canada Day 2023 in Toronto is vital information if you're planning on partaking in festivities on July 1. Whether it's getting some shopping done or just looking for something fun to do, let this be your guide for what's open on Canada Day.
Here's what is open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto:
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government Offices
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
- The TTC will run on a holiday schedule
- GO Transit will run on Saturday schedule on July 1 and July 3
- Select Shopper Drug Mart and Rexall locations
Pusateri's will be open across multiple locations for all your grocery needs. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food and Drink
It's always best to call restaurants in advance to check their hours on Canada because it can differ from place to place.
Closed
- LCBO
- Most major grocery chains will be closed with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
If you're planning to visit other spots, make sure to call ahead to confirm the hours.
Get your shopping done at the Eaton Centre. Photo by Fareen Karim.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village
- CF Sherway Gardens
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Shops at Don Mills
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open
You can spend July 1 walking around Ripley's Aquarium. Photo by Andrew Williamson.
Attractions
Closed
Open