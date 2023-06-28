What's open and closed on Canada Day 2023 in Toronto

What's open on Canada Day 2023 in Toronto is vital information if you're planning on partaking in festivities on July 1. Whether it's getting some shopping done or just looking for something fun to do, let this be your guide for what's open on Canada Day.

Here's what is open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto:

General

Closed

Banks

Government Offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC will run on a holiday schedule

GO Transit will run on Saturday schedule on July 1 and July 3

Select Shopper Drug Mart and Rexall locations

Food and Drink

It's always best to call restaurants in advance to check their hours on Canada because it can differ from place to place.

Closed

LCBO

Most major grocery chains will be closed with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

If you're planning to visit other spots, make sure to call ahead to confirm the hours.

Malls

Closed

Bayview Village

CF Sherway Gardens

CF Fairview Mall

CF Shops at Don Mills

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Open

Attractions

Closed

Bata Shoe Museum

Open