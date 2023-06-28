Where to watch Canada Day fireworks in Toronto for 2023

Canada Day fireworks in Toronto for 2023 will be taking place all over the city. Head to one of these locations to catch a shimmering light show this Saturday, July 1.

Here is a round-up of where you can watch Canada Day fireworks in Toronto this year.

Have a Canada Day picnic by the lake, go hiking, or cozy up by a firepit near the water at this Beaches waterfront park, but keep an eye on the time. There will be a vibrant firework display at 10 p.m.

The annual firework show here is the perfect chance for thrill-seekers to celebrate Canada Day. Scream as you loop around on huge roller coasters before settling down with a funnel cake as you watch over 6,000 explosions ignite the sky behind the iconic Wonder Mountain starting at approximately 10 p.m.

Stop by this Etobicoke park to spend a day biking through various trails or strolling by numerous ponds before laying out a blanket to catch a mesmerizing firework show at 10 p.m.

Head to this North York park to celebrate Canada Day with a dazzling fireworks show. Relax on one of many Muskoka chairs on the park's Festival Terrace, or take in live entertainment. Food trucks will also be available at this free event with the fireworks show lighting up the sky at 10 p.m.

This Scarborough park will host its own colourful firework show this Canada Day. Arrive early to check out the hiking trails or relax by the pond before watching the show at 10 p.m.

Canada Day celebrations will run all day at this East York park. Beginning at 11 a.m., the park will be bustling with carnival games, a vendor market, and musical guests. At 10 p.m., festivities will come to a close with a spectacular firework show.

Take your Canada Day festivities to Woodbine Park, and rock out to a Journey tribute band, have a cold beer, or indulge in some food truck eats before watching Toronto's largest fireworks display at 10 p.m.