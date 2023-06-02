City
justin trudeau toronto

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spotted visiting restaurant on busy Toronto street

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his massive fleet of security detail were spotted on Roncesvalles Avenue on Friday afternoon, to the surprise of local residents who were outside enjoying the sizzling hot weather. 

Trudeau was filmed exiting his vehicle just outside of Mexican restaurant, Birria Catrina at 131 Roncesvalles Ave., which boasted a "margaritas to go" special just outside its storefront (although it's not clear if the Prime Minister took advantage of this deal). 

As a group of supporters approached the Prime Minister to shake his hand and take selfies, critics could be heard chanting and waving anti-Trudeau flags in the background. One protestor, who spoke over a megaphone, encouraged others to chant "Hey hey, ho ho, Trudeau must go."

The Prime Minister was also filmed greeting supporters just outside of Polish restaurant, Cafe Polonez at 195 Roncesvalles Ave. 

Trudeau was in town on Friday to meet with Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, to have a "frank conversation" about LGBTQ2S+ rights and democracy in Poland. 

The two prime ministers also discussed support for Ukranian refugees, energy, security, trade, and economic opportunities. 

On Thursday, Trudeau joined the Raptors organization and team president Masai Ujiri at the OVO Atheltic Centre to mark the first annual National Day Against Gun Violence. 

Lead photo by

@elwenses77
