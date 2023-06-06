People slammed for complaining about Pride events at Toronto school

Pride Month is being celebrated in schools across Ontario (well, maybe not the Catholic ones) with events intended to educate children. However, voices on the right side of the political spectrum continue to frame these events as indoctrination.

One social media account which generated a following through posting about Toronto culture seems to have taken a recent hard turn to the right, and is now perhaps best known for rage bait s**tposting about race and gender.

The account recently posted a photo showing an event calendar for a Toronto elementary school with a full week of Pride events, including a drag queen story hour, asking its audience, "Some parents were upset by this… What are your thoughts though?"

In a departure from recent norms, the comment section was — for once — not an echo chamber of hateful thinking. Instead, many came forward to defend the school's Pride schedule.

The top comment asks point blank, "why is this a problem."

Perhaps the most biting critique came from a user who states they work as an elementary school teacher.

"There's a staggering number of violence in schools right now, kids are falling behind in reading like never before, there's not enough EAs in schools to support students and growing class sizes make it hard to balance all of this and run a decent, curriculum-mandated learning program," says the teacher.

"You all keep quiet about this, despite it being on the news and in government inquiry, and then choose to pipe up when a rainbow poster gets put up in the halls, and when someone is READING to your child?? (Which I can guarantee not all parents take the time to do at home with their own kids?) You all have to get your priorities straight."

Another comment mocked the Instagram post with faux outrage, saying, "Oh no people in wigs are reading to kids. Grow up nothing wrong with this. If you have a problem with this don't watch Mrs Doubtfire or a Tyler Perry movie"

Of course, as is often the case with comments on this account's posts, there were a handful of commenters biting the rage-bait hook. One person said, "Kids can't even pick their own bedtime and your [sic] influencing them to pick a gender."

But many of the most-liked replies slam the post and detractors of drag events.

"I understand how many aspects of drag are hyper sexual but in this case they are just dressed up, reading a book… but when you're already sexualizing ur children by putting them in 'heart breaker' and 'lady's man' t shirts when they are little that's fine," argues one commenter.

"Like it's literally clothes, what if a woman was dressed up like a man instead? Like someone's genitalia doesn't mean they have to dress any one way and anyone can change how they wanna dress at any point in their life. All Clothes are androgynous if you make them androgynous. Screw the binary!!"

"it's literally a story time. they're reading books. they're not indoctrinating people," reads another comment.

The comment then takes aim at the Instagram account sharing the photo, adding "rarely do i feel the compulsion to comment on a 6ixbuzz post because i'm shouting into a black hole but i just can't wrap my head around what people see as so wrong about men wearing dresses reading childrens books to children's with no sexual actions or connotation whatsoever."

Others similarly attacked the outlet, including one commenter who said, "Lol six buzz propagating homophobia 👍 way to deliver calibre news bud."