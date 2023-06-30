City
fireworks air quality pollution toronto

People demand Toronto cancel fireworks displays amid air quality concerns

Air quality has plummeted once again in Toronto, just in time for the arrival of the Canada Day long weekend and its planned fireworks displays.

Wildfires plaguing large portions of Ontario and Quebec have choked the northeast with smoke, leading to the cancellation of Canada Day fireworks celebrations in Montreal.

In response to Montreal's move to call off celebrations over air pollution concerns, many locals are now calling out the City of Toronto and other private fireworks displays for sticking to their planned pyrotechnic shows scheduled for Saturday night.

Toronto's air quality is currently considered even worse than Montreal's, spurring several comments on social media asking why the 416 is not following suit.

Toronto ranks second place in the world for worst air quality as of Friday morning, with an air quality index of 155, just ahead of Montreal's 152 and behind New York, at 161.

Fireworks displays like the massive shows planned over Ashbridge's Bay and Canada's Wonderland on Saturday night at 10 p.m. will only add more smoke and air pollution to the already-borderline-unbreathable air, leaving many asking, "why?"

Meanwhile, as social media is flooded with comments calling for the cancellation of fireworks, the City and Toronto Police have invested significant resources in Saturday's festivities, and are running out of time to call things off.

Fireworks and air pollution have shared headlines in the past, including a high-profile case in 2022 when Environment Canada released a special air quality statement citing the potential for increased air pollution in Toronto and surrounding areas due to Diwali fireworks.

The government agency later changed its tone, revising its statement to remove any mention of Diwali after public outcry.

