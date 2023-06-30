People demand Toronto cancel fireworks displays amid air quality concerns

Air quality has plummeted once again in Toronto, just in time for the arrival of the Canada Day long weekend and its planned fireworks displays.

Wildfires plaguing large portions of Ontario and Quebec have choked the northeast with smoke, leading to the cancellation of Canada Day fireworks celebrations in Montreal.

In response to Montreal's move to call off celebrations over air pollution concerns, many locals are now calling out the City of Toronto and other private fireworks displays for sticking to their planned pyrotechnic shows scheduled for Saturday night.

Toronto needs to follow suit on this. Cancel fireworks — Louise (@louwezzy) June 30, 2023

Toronto's air quality is currently considered even worse than Montreal's, spurring several comments on social media asking why the 416 is not following suit.

if toronto's air quality is a news topic AND one of the worst of world's major cities - PLUs the City's plans for vulnerable people is community centres & libraries (all closed for holiday) -



why are we not canceling fireworks Saturday? this is the least that can be done, no? — Lorraine Lam (@lorrainelamchop) June 30, 2023

Toronto ranks second place in the world for worst air quality as of Friday morning, with an air quality index of 155, just ahead of Montreal's 152 and behind New York, at 161.

Toronto looking like Beijing again, lay off of the fireworks this weekend, we don’t need more smoke or more fires #CanadaDayWeekend🇨🇦 — Keebs (@keebs82) June 30, 2023

Fireworks displays like the massive shows planned over Ashbridge's Bay and Canada's Wonderland on Saturday night at 10 p.m. will only add more smoke and air pollution to the already-borderline-unbreathable air, leaving many asking, "why?"

There are so many ways to acknowledge #CanadaDay2023. Can we please not set off #fireworks during the #AirQuality emergency #Toronto is experiencing right now??? @PaulaFletcherTO — Rhymes With Calamari But Scottish (@mairibabb1) June 30, 2023

Meanwhile, as social media is flooded with comments calling for the cancellation of fireworks, the City and Toronto Police have invested significant resources in Saturday's festivities, and are running out of time to call things off.

What is the logic of fireworks when Toronto air is at an all time high for pollutants!? So irresponsible — bubka6 (@bubka6) June 29, 2023

Fireworks and air pollution have shared headlines in the past, including a high-profile case in 2022 when Environment Canada released a special air quality statement citing the potential for increased air pollution in Toronto and surrounding areas due to Diwali fireworks.

The government agency later changed its tone, revising its statement to remove any mention of Diwali after public outcry.