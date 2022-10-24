City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto diwali 2022

Environment Canada changes tune after insensitive Toronto Diwali air pollution statement

City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A weather warning issued for Toronto via Environment Canada has been reissued following widespread back-lash. 

Earlier today, the government agency released a special air quality statement citing the potential for increased air pollution in Toronto and surrounding areas due to Diwali fireworks.

"Air quality may deteriorate if the smoke from fireworks remains at or descends to ground level," read the original statement. 

However, many people have said the statement is out of line as the government agency didn't release any warning for other holidays where fireworks are usually ignited en masse, like Canada Day or New Year's Eve.

As of 2:30 p.m., Environment Canada's statement had changed, removing all mention of Diwali, simply stating tonight's "meteorological conditions" can lead to deteriorating air quality.

Toronto bylaw currently states fireworks on private property are only allowed on Canada Day and Victoria Day, with any other celebrations needing a permit.

Others said the warning was a slap in the face given that today's municipal election is also taking place on Diwali.

"Light winds and stagnating weather conditions are expected to contribute to increasing levels of air pollution," reads the new statement.

Similar statements were also issued for Brampton and Mississauga.

Lead photo by

a.w.e.s.o.m.e.
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto Mayor John Tory wins 2022 election to clinch third term

Environment Canada changes tune after insensitive Toronto Diwali air pollution statement

A bunch of Toronto election votes have been thrown out and here's why

Security cameras capture the exact moment Toronto bike thief realizes he's busted

Toronto expected to see increased levels of air pollution from Diwali fireworks

Toronto Island ferries were so packed this weekend people were turned away

The Coxwell Ravine is an under-the-radar trail on the east side of Toronto

A visual history of the Royal York Hotel in Toronto