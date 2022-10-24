City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 4 hours ago
toronto diwali 2022

Toronto expected to see increased levels of air pollution from Diwali fireworks

Toronto and other parts of the GTA are under a special air quality warning ahead of festivities for the beginning of Diwali.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement due to the possibility of deteriorating air pollution, as a result of Diwali fireworks, on Monday.

Light winds and "stagnating" weather conditions are forecast for today, potentially increasing air pollution.

The statement has also been issued for Brampton, Mississauga and other immediate areas.

"Air quality may deteriorate if the smoke from fireworks remains at or descends to ground level," reads the statement.

The agency says moderate risk Air Quality Heath Index are expected tonight with the potential of short-term, high risk values.

Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease are especially at risk if exposed to firework smoke.

Some people are not too pleased with the warning and have taken to social media to share their thoughts, noting that other statements have not been issued for holidays where fireworks are also used, like Victoria Day.

According to the City of Toronto, fireworks are only permitted on private property for Victoria and Canada days, while a permit is required to set off fireworks on all other days.

However, it is virtually never enforced, with people shooting off for New Years Day and other celebrations, including Diwali. 

Lead photo by

Katrin Shumakov
