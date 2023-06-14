The new Pride chime was a fun idea but the TTC totally ruined it

If you ride the TTC, you know what it's like to take off your headphones and crane your neck in a desperate effort to decipher what the heck was just said over the PA.

It's no secret, the speakers are worse than airplane headphones, and any message that plays comes out as inaudible ruckus at best.

Despite this well-known reality, the TTC decided to use their outdated tech to introduce a new pride initiative for the month of June, replacing the standard alert chime with a short choral soundbite sung by the local choir, Singing Out.

Unfortunately, clean audio and the TTC PAs have never really seen eye to eye, and the light-hearted vocal performance has been warped into a particularly unnerving jump scare that is catching riders off guard.

if the ttc is going to introduce a new chime for pride month, can they not make it sound like a bloodthirsty rooster — 🐯🇨🇦🇻🇳 (@txnytvng) June 13, 2023

All barnyard jokes aside, bloodthirsty rooster is, surprisingly, not that far off.

The chime starts abruptly with three quick high-pitches notes, and specific words or even a melody aren't distinguishable for the majority of the recording.

Considering the already precarious state of public safety on the TTC, riders have also taken to social media to express that the chime was startling, and that the sound resembled a potentially dangerous situation unfolding.

Who at the TTC decided to have this loud jarring chime go off constantly for Pride when people are anxious of getting stabbed 😭 They already hate us!! — Hex Girls VEVO (@covasays) June 13, 2023

Thanks to the antique speakers, a well-meaning gesture has become the latest target for people looking to take aim at the struggling TTC, the shame of it all is that the choir didn't even do a bad job.

Don't worry Singing Out, even with Whitney Houston singing that chime and it still would have sounded like your grandpa's car alarm.