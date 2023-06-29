More teens caught shooting fireworks at random people in Toronto

Toronto police have made another set of arrests of a group of delinquent teens involved in an allegedly random crime against passersby on the city's streets — in this case, for a firework-related crime that quickly turned dangerous.

The force announced Thursday that it had apprehended four youths who were running up Sherbourne Street aiming lit pyrotechnics at others on the sidewalk, including a newborn baby.

It never fails every year. Last night I witnessed kids at the St. Clair streetcar bus stop at Oakwood shoot off fireworks at cars & pedestrians. They borded the 512 Streetcar going West at 10 pm. @TPSOperations @TTChelps @TPS13Div — 🎭 Sändra Cöle 🎭 (@Sandra_Cole44) May 23, 2023

During the incident on the evening of June 22, the group "shot fireworks directly" at two adults, one of whom was holding the child. Thankfully, the second person had quick enough reflexes to jump in front of the infant, shielding the neonate from harm but injuring themselves in the process.

After attacking the trio — hitting the one victim in the chest and burning their shirt — the teens fled toward Sherbourne Subway Station, allegedly on a continued rampage that forced another person to run into oncoming traffic to avoid getting struck by the handheld explosives.

Two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old now face multiple charges, including throwing an explosive at a person with intent to cause bodily arm, mischief/property obstruction endangering life, and mischief/property not exceeding $5,000.

As the investigation continues, authorities are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the Bloor-Sherbourne area to come forward.

I’m sure their parents would be very proud. What is happening…the world is going mad @blogTO 😢 — Sue Uno (@SueUno1) May 26, 2022

Heading into Canada Day weekend, the force has said it will have a strong presence at sanctioned firework displays like the one at Ashbridges Bay Park in light of how hectic such events have been and how wild young people especially have been getting with the potential weapons lately.



"Any criminal activity, including reckless behaviour involving fireworks or using them as weapons against the public and police, will not be tolerated and will be subject to police enforcement," they wrote in a release on the subject today.