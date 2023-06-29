City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fireworks toronto

More teens caught shooting fireworks at random people in Toronto

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto police have made another set of arrests of a group of delinquent teens involved in an allegedly random crime against passersby on the city's streets — in this case, for a firework-related crime that quickly turned dangerous.

The force announced Thursday that it had apprehended four youths who were running up Sherbourne Street aiming lit pyrotechnics at others on the sidewalk, including a newborn baby.

During the incident on the evening of June 22, the group "shot fireworks directly" at two adults, one of whom was holding the child. Thankfully, the second person had quick enough reflexes to jump in front of the infant, shielding the neonate from harm but injuring themselves in the process.

After attacking the trio — hitting the one victim in the chest and burning their shirt — the teens fled toward Sherbourne Subway Station, allegedly on a continued rampage that forced another person to run into oncoming traffic to avoid getting struck by the handheld explosives.

Two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old now face multiple charges, including throwing an explosive at a person with intent to cause bodily arm, mischief/property obstruction endangering life, and mischief/property not exceeding $5,000.

As the investigation continues, authorities are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the Bloor-Sherbourne area to come forward.

Heading into Canada Day weekend, the force has said it will have a strong presence at sanctioned firework displays like the one at Ashbridges Bay Park in light of how hectic such events have been and how wild young people especially have been getting with the potential weapons lately.

"Any criminal activity, including reckless behaviour involving fireworks or using them as weapons against the public and police, will not be tolerated and will be subject to police enforcement," they wrote in a release on the subject today.

Lead photo by

Carl Sim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto politician vows to fight drinking in parks and people have thoughts

More teens caught shooting fireworks at random people in Toronto

Someone documents 'hellscape' commute on one of Toronto's most dangerous streets

Stabbing during gender studies class at Waterloo university considered hate-motivated

Part of major Toronto street to be closed for construction for rest of the year

Doug Ford called out for investing in hospitals near his cottage as Ontario ERs close

Toronto Police are warning the public ahead of Canada Day fireworks festivities

Toronto ranks high on list of most competitive job markets in the world